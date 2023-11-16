The Controversial Release of Treated Radioactive Water from Fukushima

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) has recently begun the second phase of releasing treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. This move has reignited tensions between China and Japan, as concerns over the potential environmental and health impacts of the release persist.

Over the course of 17 days, approximately 7,800 cubic meters of wastewater will be discharged into the Pacific Ocean. While nuclear authorities, including the United Nations nuclear watchdog, maintain that the plan will have a minimal impact on humans and the environment, neighboring countries, particularly China, remain skeptical.

The initial release of water in August faced severe backlash, leading to China imposing a blanket ban on Japanese seafood products. Additionally, numerous businesses and offices reported receiving a high volume of harassment calls, believed to originate from China.

Junichi Matsumoto, the Tepco official overseeing the water release, stated that the company received over 6,000 international calls during the previous release. Although many calls appeared to be from China, Tepco did not track the exact number.

The decision to discharge the water stems from Japan’s commitment to decommissioning the Fukushima plant, which suffered meltdowns following a devastating tsunami in 2011, marking one of the most catastrophic nuclear disasters since Chernobyl. The water is allegedly treated to remove most radioactive elements, excluding tritium, a hydrogen isotope that proves challenging to filter and must be diluted.

Tritium levels in the surrounding waters have reportedly met the predetermined standards since the first release, according to Tepco’s test results. Matsumoto has also assured that no issues arose from the initial water discharge.

While the controversy surrounding the treated radioactive water release persists, it is essential to note that this article provides a comprehensive summary of the existing information. For a more thorough understanding and updates on the subject, additional sources and expert opinions should be consulted.

