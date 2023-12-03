Venezuelans Decide the Fate of Disputed Territory in Guyana

Tensions are reaching a boiling point as Venezuelans head to the polls to participate in a crucial referendum that will determine the future of a large portion of neighboring Guyana. The Venezuelan government claims ownership of this disputed territory, arguing that it was unjustly taken when borders were established over a century ago.

Known as Essequibo, this disputed territory has become a center of controversy and has put the residents of both countries on edge. The referendum asks Venezuelans to express their support for establishing a state in Essequibo, granting citizenship to current and future residents of the area, and rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations’ highest court to settle the dispute between the two South American nations.

In a recent verdict, the International Court of Justice ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over Essequibo. However, the court did not explicitly prohibit Venezuelan officials from carrying out the referendum. Guyana had requested the court to halt certain aspects of the vote but to no avail.

The implications of this referendum, both legally and practically, remain uncertain. However, comments from the president of the international court, Joan E Donoghue, shed light on Venezuela’s intentions. She pointed out that statements from Venezuela’s government indicate their desire to gain control over the disputed territory. Additionally, Venezuelan military officials have announced plans to construct an airstrip in Essequibo for logistical purposes.

Covering an impressive 61,600 square miles (159,500 square km), Essequibo represents two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. Apart from its sheer size, this region is rich in minerals and provides access to a valuable area in the Atlantic Ocean where significant oil reserves were discovered in 2015. It is no surprise that the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has shown great interest in this disputed territory.

The Venezuelan government has actively promoted the referendum, emphasizing it as an act of patriotism and closely tying it to support for President Maduro. Last month, Maduro’s government organized a mock referendum but did not disclose participation figures or results.

This dispute can be traced back to the Spanish colonial period when Venezuela considered Essequibo to be within its boundaries. The border was then established by international arbitrators in 1899, with representation from Britain, Russia, and the United States. Due to Venezuela’s broken diplomatic relations with Britain, the US acted as its representative. However, Venezuelan officials argue that the Americans and Europeans conspired to cheat their country out of the land. They claim that a 1966 agreement nullified the original arbitration and is, therefore, the only valid legal instrument to resolve the matter.

On the other hand, Guyana, the only English-speaking country in South America, maintains that the initial accord is both legal and binding. In 2018, they appealed to the International Court of Justice to affirm the validity of the 1966 agreement. Unfortunately, a final decision is still years away.

As Venezuelans cast their votes on Sunday, they will be faced with five crucial questions regarding the dispute. They will need to decide whether to reject the 1899 boundary by all means, in accordance with the law, and if they support the 1966 agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a resolution.

Amidst all the tensions, President Maduro and his allies are actively urging voters to answer “yes” to all five questions on the referendum. The outcome of this historic vote will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for both countries involved and the entire region of South America.

FAQs