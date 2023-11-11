Poland Heightens Border Security Amid Tensions with Belarus

Poland has announced the deployment of additional troops and combat helicopters along its border with Belarus after accusing Minsk of violating its airspace. This move has further escalated tensions between the NATO member and a key ally of Russia in Europe’s security landscape. The alleged violations occurred during training exercises involving two Belarusian helicopters, which the Polish defense ministry claims entered its airspace. However, Belarus has vehemently denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, the situation near the Suwalki gap or corridor, a narrow stretch of land between Poland and Lithuania, has also intensified. Reports suggest that the Russia-based mercenary group Wagner is moving closer to this region, potentially adding pressure on NATO and EU members. It is believed that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal to curb Wagner’s failed rebellion against Moscow, resulting in the deployment of thousands of mercenaries to Belarus.

The Polish defense ministry stated that Minsk had informed them about the exercises but the border crossing occurred at a low altitude, making detection by radar systems difficult. Consequently, the defense minister ordered the deployment of additional troops and combat helicopters to enhance border security.

Poland’s concerns are exacerbated by the strategic significance of the Suwalki gap, which connects the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to Belarus and serves as the sole overland connection between the Baltic states and the rest of the EU. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has expressed unease over the Wagner mercenaries’ movement toward this corridor, warning that it poses an increasing danger. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński has even suggested the possibility of more provocations from Belarusian and Russian forces in the future.

Warsaw’s view of Belarus as complicit in the current European security crisis stems from Moscow’s use of Belarusian territory to facilitate its invasion of Ukraine. The deployment of troops to the Suwalki gap would enable a direct link between Russia and Kaliningrad, making it a critical target for Putin’s regime. In Yoxon’s opinion, if Russia were to deploy troops from both the west (Kaliningrad) and the east (Belarus) to cut off the Baltic states from their NATO allies, it could potentially pave the way for invasions of countries like Lithuania, Latvia, or Estonia.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has prompted NATO leaders to reconsider their national security strategies in the face of Putin’s attempts to undermine NATO expansion in Europe. Any Russian deployment in the Suwalki gap would likely provoke an immediate military response from NATO countries, viewing it as a direct attack on their member states in the region. This raises the possibility of a full-scale war and the risk of nuclear escalation.

In addition to the tensions on the border, a diplomatic spat has emerged between Poland and Ukraine. Warsaw summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over accusations that Kyiv was ungrateful for Poland’s support in exporting its grain. The withdrawal of Russia from a deal enabling the safe passage of Ukrainian grain has caused wheat prices to spike and placed pressure on countries in the Global South that rely on this crucial export. Five EU countries, including Poland, lifted sanctions on the import of Ukrainian grain to protect their own agricultural industries.

