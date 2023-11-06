Divisions Emerge Between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Military Command

Apparent divisions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military command are causing a public rift, indicating a disagreement over the current state of the war with Russia. This feud in Kyiv has raised concerns about Western support for the conflict, as tensions escalate.

In a recent interview with The Economist, military chief Valery Zaluzhny stated that the war with Russia has reached a “stalemate” due to technological advancements. However, Igor Zhovka, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, strongly condemned this assessment, accusing Zaluzhny of unintentionally aiding the Russians by discussing the stalemate publicly. Zhovka’s comments suggest a growing divide between Zelensky’s office and the military command.

While Zelensky disagreed with Zaluzhny’s assessment during a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he acknowledged that the war has taken a toll on the people of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized the need for unity and resolving the issues at hand, while also urging increased collaboration with international partners to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The disagreement between Zelensky and his military command comes at a critical moment in the war. With concerns over waning financial and military aid from the West, as well as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East diverting attention, Ukraine faces challenges in maintaining international support for its fight against Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south and east. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed successful airstrikes on a shipyard in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, although these claims have not been independently verified. The ongoing conflict has led to the temporary closure of the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge.

As divisions become more pronounced between Zelensky and the military command, it remains to be seen how this will affect the trajectory of the war and the support Ukraine receives from its international allies. The resolution of these internal disagreements will be crucial in determining the future of the conflict and Ukraine’s ability to effectively combat Russian aggression.