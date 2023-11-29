Unregulated Water Usage Threatens Arizona’s Alfalfa Farms

WENDEN, Ariz. (AP) — The sprawling landscape of McMullen Valley in western Arizona is adorned with lush, vibrant green alfalfa fields basking in the desert sun. For over sixty years, the Hancock family has relied on groundwater from ancient aquifers to nourish their forage crops. However, tensions are rising as unregulated water usage by foreign corporations jeopardizes the future of alfalfa farming in this region.

Since the establishment of Al Dahra, an Emirati agribusiness, on approximately 3,000 acres of land in Wenden several years ago, neighboring farmers have noticed a decline in their backyard wells. Some residents claim that their wells have completely dried up, attributing this water shortage to the massive alfalfa farming operation.

The exact amount of water consumed by Al Dahra remains unknown, but Matthew Hancock, a local farmer, estimates that the farm requires 15,000 to 16,000 acre feet of water annually—an amount equivalent to serving two to three U.S. households every year. Hancock, along with other farmers, expresses concerns about the potential diversion of groundwater from agriculture to meet the growing water demands of urban areas like Phoenix during the current severe drought crisis.

While the long-term consequences of unregulated water usage in Arizona’s McMullen Valley are uncertain, the looming threat to local agricultural communities has sparked anxiety among farmers. Hancock, standing by a barn stacked with hay bales, emphasizes the importance of preserving the local farming industry in Arizona.

The issue of groundwater depletion is not confined to Arizona alone. As global leaders gather for COP28, the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, concerns about the dwindling groundwater supplies across the globe take center stage. Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, face unique challenges due to their vulnerable positions, characterized by high temperatures, arid climates, water scarcity, and rising sea levels. Water scarcity has driven companies to seek water sources wherever they may be found, leading to potential conflicts and disruptions in agricultural practices.

As discussions surrounding sustainable water management intensify at COP28, it becomes increasingly crucial to address the risks associated with unregulated water usage. The fate of Arizona’s alfalfa farms serves as a poignant reminder of the need to strike a balance between agricultural needs and the preservation of vital water resources.

FAQs

1. What are ancient aquifers?

Ancient aquifers refer to underground water-bearing rock formations that have accumulated water over thousands or millions of years. These deep aquifers are often tapped for their groundwater resources.

2. How much water does an acre-foot represent?

An acre-foot of water is roughly equivalent to the amount needed to serve two to three U.S. households for a year.

3. What is the significance of COP28?

COP28 is the annual United Nations climate summit where global leaders convene to discuss and address various environmental challenges, including climate change and water scarcity.

