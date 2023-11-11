Terrifying Encounter: Close Encounter with Grizzly Bears in Banff National Park

In a heart-pounding incident that unfolded in Canada’s Banff National Park, hikers found themselves being closely trailed by grizzly bears, causing a surge of adrenaline and fear. The tour guide, Phoebe Nicholson, who captured the whole ordeal on camera, described the experience as nothing short of “intense”.

The video footage, shared by CBC News and recorded by Jess Rogers, shows the hikers being shadowed by a mother grizzly bear and her sizable cub as they emerged onto the same trail. As the bears followed closely behind, Nicholson remained filled with nervous anticipation, yet she also felt prepared for whatever was to come.

Urging the hikers to continue with their walk, Nicholson emphasized the need for them to remain calm throughout the encounter as they aimed to reach their destination, Consolation Lake. Astonishingly, the bears persisted in following the hikers for a staggering 15 to 20 minutes, keeping a distance of just 10 to 20 meters.

Although on a few occasions, the smaller bear exhibited what could be perceived as bluff-charging behavior by running towards the hikers, no actual physical attack was made. The group finally reached Consolation Lake, where they could only watch in awe and catch their breaths after the intense experiences that unfolded moments ago.

This peculiar behavior of grizzly bears, known for typically avoiding contact with humans on trails, was undoubtedly an uncommon occurrence. According to Nicholson, this encounter served as a valuable learning experience, highlighting the significance of being well-prepared when hiking in bear country. She stressed the importance of always having bear spray readily accessible for such situations, ensuring personal safety and minimizing potential harm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Banff National Park? Banff National Park is a vast protected area located in Alberta, Canada. It is widely renowned for its stunning mountain landscapes, pristine wilderness, and diverse wildlife. What are grizzly bears? Grizzly bears, also known as North American brown bears, are large carnivorous mammals native to North America. They are known for their distinct shoulder hump and strong, sturdy build. What is bear spray? Bear spray is a specialized form of pepper spray designed to deter aggressive bear behavior. It contains capsaicin, a chemical compound that causes temporary discomfort and irritation when sprayed at bears. How should one behave if encountered by a grizzly bear? If you encounter a grizzly bear, it is crucial to remain calm and avoid direct eye contact. Back away slowly, giving the bear space to retreat, and never run or turn your back on the bear. It is important to follow any guidelines or instructions provided by local authorities or wildlife experts.

Sources: