Massive Rally in Tel Aviv Demands Return of Captives

Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand the release of all captives held by Hamas. Filling what is now known as “Hostages Square”, the demonstration marked 50 days since the Hamas attack on Israel.

The event saw an estimated 100,000 people come together in support of the captives and their families. Despite a delay in the release of the second group of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, there was a sense of cautious optimism among the demonstrators.

Hamas had postponed the release, accusing Israel of violating the truce. However, through Qatari-Egyptian mediation, the obstacles were eventually overcome, and the exchange was expected to proceed on Saturday night.

The rally also served as a solemn reminder of the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in the loss of approximately 1,200 lives, according to Israeli officials.

As the crowd gathered, singer Ehud Banai, speaking from the stage, emphasized the importance of bringing the captives home and the symbolism of Hanukkah during these difficult times. People at the rally wore campaign T-shirts and held placards displaying the names and pictures of the captives.

The rally in Tel Aviv was not the only display of protest. Demonstrators also gathered outside one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residences in Jerusalem, calling for his immediate removal from office.

