Mass Protests Erupt Across the Middle East Over Israeli Actions in Gaza

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Palestine, mass protests have erupted across the Middle East in support of the Palestinians and against the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Tens of thousands of Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers to voice their anger and demand an end to the violence.

From the peaceful streets of downtown Amman in Jordan to war-torn Sanaa in Yemen, demonstrators gathered to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. The protests highlight the risk of a wider regional conflict as Israel considers a possible ground invasion of Gaza.

In Jerusalem’s Old City, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sacred site for both Jews and Muslims, was the center of tension. Israeli police limited access to the mosque, allowing only a small number of older men, women, and children to enter for prayers. Typically, around 50,000 worshippers attend Friday prayers at the site, but this week, only 5,000 were permitted due to security concerns.

Outside the Old City, hundreds of young Palestinian men who were denied entry resorted to praying on the streets. When tensions escalated, Israeli police responded with batons and tear gas, resulting in injuries to at least six people. The situation remained tense, with gunshots ringing out later in the day.

The protests extended beyond Jerusalem. In Beirut, thousands of supporters of the Hezbollah militant group rallied, denouncing Israel and calling for its downfall. Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general warned the United States and British naval vessels, stating that they would be “on the lookout” as they approached the Mediterranean Sea.

Similar demonstrations took place in other countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, where protesters burned flags and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

These protests reflect the frustration and anger felt by Muslims throughout the Middle East over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the violence continues to escalate, calls for international attention and intervention in the crisis grow louder.

