South Korea Prepares Evacuation for International Scouts in the Face of Approaching Typhoon

South Korea is taking swift action to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of scouts from around the world as Tropical Storm Khanun intensifies and threatens the coastal jamboree site. The World Organization of the Scout Movement has received confirmation from South Korea’s government that all participants in the southwestern county of Buan will be evacuated prior to the storm’s landfall. This precautionary measure will involve the prompt relocation of tens of thousands of scouts, predominantly teenagers, from 158 countries away from the storm’s path.

Khanun, currently located around 330 kilometers (205 miles) northeast of Okinawa, is projected to reach South Korea by Thursday morning. The storm may bring winds with speeds ranging from 118 to 154 kilometers (73 to 95 miles) per hour, potentially affecting large portions of the country’s southern regions, including Buan, as early as Wednesday. Recognizing the imminent threat, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office has called for “contingency” plans, including the possibility of moving the scouts to hotels and other accommodations in Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas.

While scorching temperatures already prompted the departure of numerous British and American scouts due to the risk of heat-related illnesses, the looming typhoon adds another layer of urgency to the situation. Ahead of the storm’s arrival, organizers have been working tirelessly to formulate evacuation strategies. Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the jamboree’s organizing committee, has confirmed the identification of over 340 evacuation venues, such as community centers and gymnasiums, near Buan.

This meticulous planning aims to safeguard approximately 40,000 scouts, primarily teenagers, who have gathered from 158 nations for this monumental event on reclaimed land. With the United Kingdom and the United States boasting the largest national contingents of approximately 4,500 and 1,000 scouts, respectively, South Korea is determined to prioritize their welfare in the face of Khanun’s threat. It is noteworthy that South Korea designates Khanun as a typhoon, defined as a tropical storm with winds exceeding 61 kilometers (38 miles) per hour. Nevertheless, the country’s weather agency anticipates Khanun to weaken into a storm within the next five days. The diligent evacuation procedures implemented by South Korea reflect their commitment to ensuring the safety of all participants amid this challenging weather situation.