Tens of Thousands of International Scouts Evacuated as Storm Approaches

As a massive storm approaches South Korea, the government has announced the urgent evacuation of tens of thousands of scouts from the World Scout Jamboree. Tropical Storm Khanun is expected to make landfall later this week, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the region.

Rather than risking the safety of the scouts, officials have made the decision to evacuate them from the coastal jamboree site in the southwestern county of Buan. Over 36,000 scouts, mostly teenagers from 158 countries, will be moved to venues in the capital city, Seoul, and the nearby metropolitan area. The scouts will be accommodated at government training centers, education facilities, and hotels.

The evacuation will be carried out using more than 1,000 vehicles starting Tuesday morning. It is estimated that it will take six hours or more to transport the scouts from the campsite to their new accommodations. Once the scouts have left, the campsite will no longer be used for any events.

In addition to the international scouts, thousands of scouts from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark are expected to be transferred to Camp Humphreys, a major U.S. military base south of Seoul. The base is already housing hundreds of American scouts who were relocated due to concerns about the extreme heat in South Korea this summer.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement has urged South Korea to swiftly move the scouts out of the storm’s path and provide the necessary support for participants until they can return to their home countries. Detailed plans and venues for the scouts’ accommodation are still being finalized.

Tropical Storm Khanun has been moving erratically around Japan’s southwestern islands for over a week, causing heavy rain and disrupting transportation. It is now forecasted to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday morning, potentially bringing winds as strong as 73 to 95 mph. Large parts of the country’s south, including Buan, could be affected by the storm as early as Wednesday.

In preparation for the storm, the South Korean Safety Ministry has instructed local officials to shut down coastal areas, hiking trails, river parks, and other flood-prone sectors. The storm is expected to unleash strong winds and heavy rain throughout the country from Wednesday to Friday.

The evacuation of the scouts comes after concerns were raised about the extreme heat at the jamboree site. High temperatures had already forced thousands of British and American scouts to leave. The British scouts were relocated to hotels in Seoul, while the American scouts were moved to Camp Humphreys.

As the scouts are being safely evacuated, efforts are being made to provide them with new cultural events and activities. This includes the possibility of a K-pop concert at a Seoul soccer stadium on Friday to coincide with the closing ceremony. Despite the necessary evacuation, officials maintain that the jamboree is expanding and new programs are being organized in collaboration with regional governments.

