New Rally in Support of Niger Coup: A Nation Asserts its Independence

Tens of thousands of people gathered at the Seyni Kountche stadium in Niamey on Saturday to show their support for the coup that took place last month in Niger. The crowd, adorned with Nigerien flags and colors, filled two-thirds of the stadium seats, creating a vibrant atmosphere with the sound of vuvuzelas resonating throughout.

The rally, which included acrobatic performances in the center of the pitch, showcased the nation’s determination to assert its independence and choose its own partners. Ramatou Ibrahim Boubacar, one of the rally participants, passionately expressed the desire for Niger to have the freedom to decide its alliances, stating, “We have the right to choose the partners we want.” She also emphasized the importance of respecting Niger’s choice, particularly by France, a former colonial power.

The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the military group that seized power after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum’s government, has become the focal point of support for the coup. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the leader of CNSP, stated during the rally, “The fight will not stop until the day there are no longer any French soldiers in Niger.” This sentiment was echoed by Colonel Obro Amadou, another CNSP member, who urged the crowd to drive out the French soldiers.

The rally demonstrated the people’s unwavering dedication to the cause, with one healthcare worker and CNSP member, Idrissa Halidou, passionately proclaiming, “We are people of war, we are ready to fight against” the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ECOWAS, a regional bloc, has imposed sanctions against the new regime and threatened military intervention if power is not returned to Bazoum.

Despite the tensions, diplomatic efforts are underway to find a resolution. Molly Phee, the top US diplomat for sub-Saharan Africa, recently met with ECOWAS officials in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The CNSP, however, has accused ECOWAS of being under the influence of France.

It is important to note that France has had a significant presence in Niger for years, with 1,500 soldiers stationed there to support the government in its battle against jihadist forces.

As this situation unfolds, the impact of the rally and the determination of the people will inevitably shape the path forward for Niger. The nation’s desire for independence and self-determination serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of respecting the sovereignty of nations.

