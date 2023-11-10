Tens of Thousands of Ethnic Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijan Asserts Control

In a dramatic turn of events, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians are scrambling to leave the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seek refuge in Armenia. This mass exodus follows a swift military operation by Azerbaijan, which has redrawn the geopolitical landscape of the post-Soviet South Caucasus. The recent victory by Azerbaijan over the region, previously beyond its control, has triggered one of the largest displacements of people in the South Caucasus since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

According to reports, over 28,000 Armenians, out of the 120,000 residing in Karabakh, have crossed the border into Armenia. The flows of people along the mountainous road from Karabakh to Armenia have resulted in congestion and hardship for those on the move. Many have been forced to sleep in their cars or search for firewood to keep warm during this arduous journey.

Vera Petrosyan, a 70-year-old retired teacher, shared the harrowing experience of leaving everything behind. She expressed uncertainty about what the future holds but conveyed a sense of relinquishment: “I left everything behind. I don’t know what is in store for me. I have nothing. I don’t want anything.” Petrosyan’s sentiments encapsulate the deep sense of loss and upheaval that many Armenians are encountering as they flee their homes.

The military offensive by Azerbaijan in Karabakh came after a blockade imposed on the enclave last December. The events leading up to the ceasefire agreement remain unclear. Azerbaijan claims that civilians were unharmed, whereas the Armenian population of Karabakh fears ethnic cleansing at the hands of their adversaries. The Armenians dismantle statues of their heroes, a poignant symbol of the loss they face.

Amid the humanitarian crisis, a fuel depot explosion in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh compounded the chaos further. The blast resulted in significant casualties, with at least 68 fatalities, 105 individuals missing, and close to 300 people injured. The scale of the injuries required the evacuation of the critically wounded via helicopters to Armenia, as the overcrowded roads hindered swift transportation.

The conflict over Karabakh has not only upended the lives of Armenians and Azerbaijanis inhabiting the region but has also triggered a shifting of alliances in the South Caucasus. This strategic area, bordering the Caspian and Black Seas, has long been a geopolitical battleground for powers such as Russia, the United States, Turkey, and Iran.

Armenia, historically aligned with Russia, has recently strained relations with its traditional ally, as it seeks closer ties with the West. Moscow has cautioned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against this shift. In a show of support, senior U.S. officials have visited Armenia, reaffirming their commitment to the Armenian diaspora.

Amidst these developments, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to cease further hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow unhindered humanitarian access. The call for broad amnesty and the entrance of an international observer mission into the region was also emphasized. Azerbaijan’s response assures that military facilities were targeted during the recent anti-terror measures and that civilians were not harmed.

As ethnic Armenians flee the escalating conflict and seek refuge in Armenia, the fates of those left behind remain uncertain. The impact of this ongoing conflict will continue to reverberate throughout the region, shaping the lives of countless individuals and adding to the complex geopolitical dynamics of the South Caucasus.

FAQ

1. What triggered the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh?

The sudden influx of thousands of ethnic Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh was sparked by a lightning military operation conducted by Azerbaijan, asserting control over the breakaway region.

2. How many Armenians have sought refuge in Armenia?

To date, over 28,000 Armenians, out of the 120,000 residing in Karabakh, have crossed the border into Armenia.

3. What caused the fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The exact cause of the fuel depot explosion in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh remains unclear. However, it resulted in significant casualties and added to the chaos and hardship experienced by the displaced population.

