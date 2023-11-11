Tens of Thousands Forced to Evacuate as Conflict Intensifies in Gaza

In the midst of escalating violence, tens of thousands of Palestinians are being forced to flee their homes in northern Gaza as Israeli forces continue their offensive. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the United Nations has described the northern region as “hell on earth.”

Over the past two days, more than 100,000 Palestinians have made the dangerous journey from the north to the south of Gaza, seeking refuge and safety. Many are traveling on foot, carrying only essential belongings and a sense of fear and uncertainty.

Israel’s aggressive military campaign has not spared civilians, targeting and attacking those attempting to reach the southern regions. The urban areas of Gaza have become the epicenter of the conflict, with Israeli forces advancing deeper into densely populated neighborhoods.

According to Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, Israeli troops are now stationed in Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, Al-Shati refugee camp, and eastern areas of Gaza. Their objective is to infiltrate further into the heart of Gaza City, bringing them dangerously close to Al-Shifa Hospital, a critical medical facility.

The UN’s humanitarian office is facing significant challenges in providing aid to the affected population in northern Gaza. Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), describes the situation as a living nightmare, saying, “If there is a hell on earth, it is the north of Gaza.”

Furthermore, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, is calling for an investigation into Israel’s use of “high-impact explosive weapons,” which are causing indiscriminate destruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As the conflict rages on, the toll on innocent lives continues to rise. Since the beginning of the war, at least 1.5 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced from their homes. Tragically, over 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, have lost their lives.

