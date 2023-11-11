The Uncontrolled Wildfire Threatening Tenerife: Thousands Evacuated, Tourist Areas Spared

An unprecedented wildfire continues to ravage the picturesque Spanish island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. As the flames rage on, fears of destruction loom large, but major tourist areas have thus far been spared.

The fire broke out in a mountainous national park near Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak, on Wednesday. Hot and dry weather conditions exacerbated the situation, leading to a rapid spread of the blaze. By Saturday, over 26,000 individuals had been evacuated from their homes, a dramatic increase from the 4,500 evacuated the previous day. The impact of the fire is being felt in 11 towns across the island.

Throughout the night, ferocious flames transformed the sky into a fiery spectacle, while helicopters dropped water on areas close to residential areas choked with smoke. However, attempts to extinguish the fire from the air have been hampered due to the thick smoke. Worsening weather conditions, including rising temperatures and stronger winds, prompted new evacuations on Saturday morning.

With an estimated perimeter of 50 km (30 miles), the fire has already consumed approximately 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) of land. The scale of this outbreak is unparalleled in the history of the Canary Islands, according to Tenerife Council President Rosa Davila. She emphasized that safeguarding human life remains the top priority, and fortunately, no homes have been destroyed thus far.

The evacuees are faced with various challenges, including concerns for their animals. Some have been forced to leave their pets behind, while others have taken brave measures to transport their horses to safety. Medical aid has also been provided to those in need, such as in the town of La Victoria.

While the wildfire continues to ravage parts of Tenerife, the popular tourist areas remain untouched by the flames. Both of the island’s airports are fully operational, ensuring that vacationers can still arrive and depart from Tenerife safely. This comes as a relief to the tourism industry, which relies heavily on the island’s attractions and breathtaking landscapes.

As Europe grapples with an unusually severe wildfire season, experts attribute the rise in devastating fires to climate change. The accumulation of scorching heat and dry conditions has led to similar blazes in Spain’s La Palma island and even as far as Canada. The recent incident on Hawaii’s Maui Island resulted in significant loss of life and the destruction of Lahaina, a historic resort city.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is the wildfire under control?

A: No, the wildfire on Tenerife remains uncontrolled and continues to pose a threat to the island.

Q: How many people have been evacuated?

A: Over 26,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes as of Saturday afternoon.

Q: Has the fire reached major tourist areas?

A: Fortunately, major tourist areas have not been affected by the blaze.

Q: Is climate change contributing to the increase in severe wildfires?

A: Scientists believe that climate change has played a significant role in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including wildfires.