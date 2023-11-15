Swiss Capital Witnesses Unprecedented Protest for Climate Action

In an unprecedented and powerful display of public frustration, more than 60,000 demonstrators gathered in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, demanding urgent action to combat climate change. The massive turnout, a rare occurrence in the country, highlights the growing concern among the Swiss population regarding the slow pace of policy-making to address the global warming crisis.

With ample evidence of the devastating impact of climate change, Switzerland itself has experienced a 10% reduction in its glaciers over the past two years. Furthermore, September 2021 was recorded as the hottest month on record in Switzerland, where the rate of warming is more than twice the global average.

The protesters, representing a diverse range of organizations and individuals, voiced their collective frustration with the government’s approval of new roads and delays in implementing climate legislation. One participant, Georg Klingler from Greenpeace, expressed the prevailing sentiment, stating, “Many have been losing hope because the government is approving new roads and delaying the climate law. But today we were powerful.”

The Green Party, which lacks representation in the ruling cabinet but increased its presence in the last parliamentary election, estimated the number of participants to exceed 60,000. However, Bern police declined to provide an official estimate.

The Green Party emphasized the need for a shift in power during the upcoming legislative poll on October 22. They criticized the current parliamentary majority for hindering swift and effective climate protection measures, stating, “Parliament, with its bourgeois majority, is preventing rapid, consistent, and effective climate protection. We need a change at the next elections.”

Acknowledging the public’s concerns, a research consortium called Climate Action Tracker classified Switzerland’s climate policies as “insufficient.” While Swiss voters approved a draft climate law in June, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 through financial incentives for renewable energy adoption, the government has announced that the law will not come into effect until 2025.

The protest in Bern has reignited the urgency for immediate climate action and serves as a reminder to governments worldwide. The demands for stronger policies resonate beyond Switzerland’s borders, as citizens continue to seek meaningful solutions to combat global warming and secure a sustainable future for subsequent generations.

