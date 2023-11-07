Tenerife Wildfires: Thousands Forced to Evacuate as Blaze Rages On

A devastating wildfire on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife has resulted in over 12,000 residents being forced to flee their homes. The number of evacuations has skyrocketed from the initial 4,500 reported on Friday, according to police data. While tourist areas have been spared, 11 towns have been affected by the wildfires.

Initially, worsening weather conditions were expected to complicate firefighting efforts, but surprisingly, the night brought more favorable weather than anticipated. This led to a return of some normality in the firefighting operations, as stated by Tenerife firefighters. The fire has now spread across approximately 8,400 hectares of land, making it the largest recorded wildfire in the history of the Canary Islands.

Tenerife’s regional leader, Fernando Clavijo, described this wildfire as the most challenging in the last four decades. The scorching temperatures, reaching the mid-30 degrees Celsius, have played a significant role in exacerbating the situation. Unfortunately, Tenerife is not the only part of the world facing such incidents, as wildfires have ravaged areas in Northern Africa, Hawaii, Canada, and Europe.

Europe, in particular, is experiencing extreme heat once again. France has issued an orange level heatwave warning for 49 regions, with the national meteorological agency stating that this week will bring the hottest period of the summer. It is unusual for such intense heatwaves to occur so late in the season. The rising temperatures in Europe are expected to spread from the Iberian Peninsula into central Europe over the next week.

Emergency services, including mainland support and the Spanish military, are assisting Tenerife firefighters in their battle against the flames. The priority remains the safety and welfare of the residents affected by this destructive wildfire.