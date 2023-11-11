New Strategies Deployed to Combat Tenerife Wildfire After Residents Forced to Evacuate

A devastating wildfire that has consumed nearly 10,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate on the Spanish island of Tenerife is being met with new strategies and reinforcements in an attempt to gain control of the situation.

Since the blaze began on Wednesday in the northern region of the island, over 4,500 residents have been forced to flee their homes. Firefighters and Spanish armed forces have been struggling to contain the fire, which has threatened nearby settlements and homes.

The regional authorities have reported that the fire has burned over 9,400 acres, with a perimeter spanning about 25 miles. However, more favorable weather conditions overnight have temporarily halted the fire’s expansion.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional president for the Canary Islands, expressed hope that the forecast would continue to improve but cautioned that the blaze was still not under control. The top priority remains confining the fire to an area near the village of La Esperanza, where a lockdown order was recently lifted.

Residents near the fire have endured days filled with thick smoke, an overcast sky with an orange glow, and ash falling from the sky. Evacuees have expressed concern and distress, with one resident describing the situation as “upsetting.”

The wildfire in Tenerife is part of a broader trend of increased wildfires in Southern Europe due to extreme temperatures, which have been further exacerbated by climate change. Intensified weather patterns have created conditions conducive to more frequent and destructive wildfires.

With high temperatures and dry conditions forecasted in the coming days, Spanish firefighters are bracing for the challenge of bringing the Tenerife blaze fully under control. The Canary Islands have experienced below-average rainfall in recent years, compounding the risk of wildfires.

Efforts to combat the fire have been hindered by a ruptured water canal that supplies the island’s north. Restricted water use and difficulties in reaching the area for repairs have further complicated the firefighting efforts.

To bolster the resources already in place, additional firefighters and equipment have arrived, including support from the neighboring island of Fuerteventura and the defense ministry. Government officials have advised residents in affected areas to exercise caution and wear masks to protect against smoke inhalation.

As the battle against the Tenerife wildfire continues, new strategies and reinforcements offer hope for gaining control over this complex and challenging situation.