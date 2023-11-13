New Wave of Criminal Activities Unmasked in Singapore: Millions Seized and Foreign Nationals Arrested

Singapore is known for its reputation as a safe and low-crime destination. However, recent events have unveiled a darker side of this global financial hub. In a series of coordinated raids, law enforcement authorities have seized a staggering amount of cash and assets worth approximately S$1 billion ($735 million). The raids resulted in the arrest of ten foreign nationals suspected of engaging in forgery and money laundering activities.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation carried out by the Singapore Police Force. In addition to the ten individuals apprehended, eight others are currently wanted by the authorities. The raids, which involved more than 400 officers, took place simultaneously in multiple locations across the country.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated two gold bars, over S$23 million ($17 million) in cash, luxury bags and watches, jewelry items, electronic devices, and virtual asset-related documents. The scale and variety of the seized items highlight the complexity and magnitude of the alleged criminal activities.

To further disrupt the illegal activities, the Singapore Police Force froze more than 35 bank accounts, with an estimated total balance of over S$110 million ($81 million). This measure aims to prevent potential criminal proceeds from being utilized. Additionally, 94 properties and 50 vehicles, valued at more than S$815 million ($599 million), were targeted by the authorities.

The arrested individuals, aged between 31 and 44, face serious charges that carry severe penalties if proven guilty. Money laundering charges can lead to up to 10 years of imprisonment and substantial fines. Similarly, forgery with the intent to cheat is punishable by imprisonment and may also result in fines.

The Singapore Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combat money laundering and financial crimes. David Chew, the director of the Commercial Affairs Department, emphasized the importance of collaboration with law enforcement agencies and financial intelligence units to safeguard Singapore from hosting such criminal elements.

The discovery of these illicit activities was made possible by suspicious transaction reports filed by financial institutions in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that these reports alerted the Commercial Affairs Department to the potential illegal dealings. Ho Hern Shin, the deputy managing director (Financial Supervision) at MAS, acknowledged that Singapore, as a prominent global financial hub, is not immune to the risks of transactional money laundering or terrorism financing. She emphasized the need for continued collaboration between regulatory authorities and financial institutions to strengthen defenses against such risks.

While Singapore strives to maintain its position as one of the safest countries globally, recent data shows an increase in crime rates, particularly in commercial crime cases. In 2021, there were 847 crimes committed per 100,000 people, marking a ten-year high and a significant jump from the previous year. Although violent crimes remain rare, the rise in commercial crimes demonstrates the ever-evolving nature of criminal activities.

