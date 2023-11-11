The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Plans to Expand with 20 New Temples Worldwide

In a monumental announcement during the October 2023 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson revealed plans to construct 20 new temples in various locations, showcasing the Church’s commitment to global growth and spiritual development. This brings the total number of temples dedicated, under construction, or in planning to 335 worldwide. President Nelson’s tenure as President of the Church has seen the announcement of 153 new temples within the span of five years and eight months.

The newly announced locations for these temples are as follows:

1. Savai’i, Samoa

2. Cancún, Mexico

3. Piura, Peru

4. Huancayo, Peru

5. Viña del Mar, Chile

6. Goiãnia, Brazil

7. João Pessoa, Brazil

8. Calabar, Nigeria

9. Cape Coast, Ghana

10. Luanda, Angola

11. Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

12. Laoag, Philippines

13. Osaka, Japan

14. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

15. Fairbanks, Alaska

16. Vancouver, Washington

17. Colorado Springs, Colorado

18. Tulsa, Oklahoma

19. Roanoke, Virginia

20. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

This marks the second time President Nelson has announced the construction of 20 temples, a record-breaking achievement. The previous occasion was during the April 2021 general conference.

President Nelson emphasized the profound significance of spending time in the temple, noting that it strengthens faith and inspires celestial thinking. The temple is a sacred space where individuals are taught how to progress towards a celestial life, drawing closer to the Savior and accessing His power. It is a place of guidance and solace in navigating life’s challenges.

The ordinances and covenants performed in the temple hold eternal significance, prompting the Church’s continuous efforts to build more temples worldwide. Among the 153 temples announced by President Nelson, seven have already been dedicated, and an additional four will be dedicated before mid-January 2024. Furthermore, 43 temples are currently under construction, with two more scheduled for groundbreaking later this month.

These 153 temples, announced in less than six years, account for nearly 46% of the Church’s total temples worldwide, including those dedicated, under construction, under renovation, or in the planning and design stages.

It is worth noting that President Nelson, aged 99, participated remotely in the October 2023 general conference due to a recent lower back injury. Despite this, his commitment to the Church and its members remains unwavering.

Additional Information about the New Temple Locations:

– Luanda, Angola, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, will be the first temples established in their respective countries.

– Savai’i, Samoa, will have its second temple, joining the Apia Samoa Temple, which was dedicated in 1983 and rededicated in 2005.

– Cancún will become the 24th temple in Mexico. Mexico currently has 13 operating temples, with several more under construction or in planning stages.

– Piura and Huancayo will bring the total number of temples in Peru to nine. The country currently has three operating temples, with one scheduled for dedication in January 2024 and three others announced.

FAQ:

Q: How many temples did President Nelson announce during the October 2023 general conference?

A: President Nelson announced plans for the construction of 20 new temples.

Q: How many temples has President Nelson announced during his tenure as President of the Church?

A: President Nelson has announced a total of 153 new temples during his time as President of the Church.

Q: How many temples are currently under construction?

A: There are 43 temples currently under construction.

Q: How many temples have already been dedicated?

A: Seven temples have already been dedicated.

Q: How many temples are planned worldwide?

A: There are plans for a total of 335 temples worldwide.

Q: Will there be temples in Angola and Mongolia for the first time?

A: Yes, the temples in Luanda, Angola, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, will be the first in their respective nations.

Q: How many temples will there be in Mexico after the announcement?

A: After the announcement, Mexico will have a total of 24 temples.

Q: How many temples will there be in Peru after the announcement?

A: After the announcement, Peru will have a total of nine temples.

Sources:

– Official website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: www.churchofjesuschrist.org