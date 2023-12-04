Extreme Cold Grips Siberia and Blankets Moscow in Deep Snow

Siberia is experiencing a bone-chilling winter as temperatures in some parts have plummeted to a staggering minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, Moscow is grappling with record-breaking snowfall, causing disruptions in the city and at its airports.

The Sakha Republic, located in northeastern Siberia, is bearing the brunt of this extreme cold. Home to Yakutsk, one of the coldest cities in the world, the region’s weather stations have registered temperatures below minus 50°C. In several areas of Sakha, the cold snap has pushed temperatures even lower than minus 50°C, reaching levels unheard of in recent times.

Sakha, a vast region slightly smaller than India, is predominantly covered by permafrost. The early onset of severe cold in this region is a cause for concern, as it may indicate the impact of climate change. As global temperatures rise, the permafrost is showing signs of thawing, making temperatures of minus 50°C less common.

The capital of Sakha, Yakutsk, situated 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, is experiencing bone-chilling temperatures ranging from minus 44°C to minus 48°C. These conditions pose immense challenges for the people living in the region.

In the Russian capital, Moscow, an exceptional snowfall has disrupted daily life. The city is struggling to cope with the largest snowfall on record. Runways at the airports were covered in thick snow, leading to delays and cancellations of several flights. At least 54 flights were delayed and five were cancelled at Moscow’s main airports due to the adverse weather conditions.

These extreme weather events serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. While Siberia battles extreme cold and Moscow grapples with record snowfall, it is clear that the world is experiencing the consequences of a changing climate.