New Record Low Temperatures Grip Siberia and Moscow as Snowstorm Hits

In a unprecedented turn of events, Siberia and Moscow were hit with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, causing chaos and disruption across the region. Temperatures in parts of Siberia plummeted to an astonishing minus 50 degrees Celsius, while blizzards relentlessly blanketed Moscow in a record-breaking snowfall.

The Sakha Republic, home to one of the world’s coldest cities, Yakutsk, experienced temperatures below minus 50 degrees Celsius, as reported by the region’s weather stations. This early cold snap in Sakha pushed temperatures to even lower extremes, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions. Sakha, a vast region just a little smaller than India, is primarily located in the permafrost zone, where the ground remains frozen year-round.

Yakutsk, the capital of Sakha and situated around 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, recorded temperatures ranging between minus 44 to minus 48 degrees Celsius. Although such extreme temperatures were once uncommon, climate change has contributed to their increasing occurrence, as the permafrost begins to thaw.

Meanwhile, Moscow experienced one of the largest snowfalls ever witnessed, resulting in significant delays and cancellations at several airports. Runways were covered in thick layers of snow, disrupting the smooth operation of flights. At least 54 flights were delayed, and five more were canceled at the capital’s three largest airports.

As the winter weather persists, the forecast for Moscow indicates temperatures dropping to approximately minus 18 degrees Celsius later in the week. The city continues to prepare for the challenges posed by this frigid spell.

