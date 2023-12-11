Telangana’s ‘People’s Empowerment Forum’ Makes a Mark with Over 5,000 Petitions in Two Days

Telangana’s newly launched “People’s Empowerment Forum” has surpassed all expectations, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 5,000 petitions in just two days. This innovative initiative, aimed at fostering greater public participation in governance, encourages citizens to voice their grievances and seek resolutions directly from elected representatives.

Commonly known as the “Praja Darbar” or “people’s court,” this practice has gained immense popularity in Telangana. Citizens have warmly embraced this platform, demonstrating their trust in the government’s commitment to address their concerns effectively.

In this remarkable response, 1,500 grievances were submitted on the second day alone, with the rest received on the inaugural day when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally accepted complaints. The concerns spanned various sectors, with 459 related to housing, 300 to revenue, 60 to pensions, 43 to Aasara pension, and seven regarding health. Notably, job-related pleas constituted only 140 petitions, indicating a diverse range of issues being raised by the public.

The success of the “Praja Darbar” has prompted officials to consider the possibility of making it a regular event, potentially moving towards a daily occurrence. As per government sources, the Chief Minister may attend the forum twice a week, while ministers will also be involved in receiving and addressing grievances. Plans are underway to establish a grievance cell and create a portal to streamline the process further. Additionally, an acknowledgment system has been implemented, ensuring that the individuals who submitted grievances receive notifications on their mobile devices. The government aims to evolve a mechanism that expedites the resolution process within a few days.

While no specific timeline has been provided for resolving grievances, all departments have been directed to prioritize and expedite the process. Officials have acknowledged that land-related issues might take longer to resolve due to their complexity, but pension and other concerns will be addressed promptly. The government’s commitment to quick redressal of grievances is evident in its proactive approach towards citizens’ welfare.

In conclusion, Telangana’s “People’s Empowerment Forum” has made an impressive start, receiving an overwhelming number of petitions within just two days. This growing public engagement indicates a positive shift towards inclusive governance, uplifting the voices of the citizens and ensuring their grievances are heard and acted upon.