Telangana Election Results: BRS Disappoints Amid Shifting Voter Sentiments

The Telangana Legislative Assembly election witnessed a significant setback for the BRS, with factors such as anti-incumbency, voter fatigue, and dissatisfied youth influencing the outcome. Despite the influential leadership of BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as well as their strong grassroots network and welfare initiatives, the perceived inaccessibility of its leaders contributed to growing anti-incumbency sentiments. The opposition’s portrayal of the BRS as a family-centric ruling party further fueled this sentiment, while the party’s decision to re-nominate the majority of the MLAs did not yield the desired results.

Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the BRS has been a dominant political force in the state and even had a notable presence in undivided Andhra Pradesh since 2001. However, despite implementing various welfare schemes, the BRS government faced criticism for alleged failures in fulfilling major election promises. These promises included providing housing for the poor, creating significant job opportunities, distributing unemployment relief, and timely implementation of farmers’ loan waivers. Additionally, the leak of recruitment test question papers worsened their public perception.

While the BJP initially posed as the primary opposition to the BRS, the political landscape shifted after the Congress gained momentum following the Karnataka elections in May. Accusations of a tacit understanding between the BRS and BJP, particularly in the Delhi excise policy case involving Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, weakened the BJP’s position. This ultimately led to anti-establishment votes consolidating in favor of the Congress.

In contrast to previous elections where sentiments for separate statehood played a crucial role, emotional issues did not significantly sway this election. The Congress and TDP formed an alliance in 2018, with the BRS accusing TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of being anti-Telangana. However, the TDP decided not to contest the recent Telangana assembly election due to ongoing legal issues and Naidu’s imprisonment in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), led by Y S Sharmila, daughter of former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, withdrew from the contest and declared support for the Congress.

The Congress ran an assertive campaign centered on the theme of change, encapsulated in the slogan ‘marpu kavali – Congress ravali’ (there should be change – Congress should come). This resonated effectively with the electorate, contributing to the disappointing performance of the BRS in the election.

