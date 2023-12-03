New Article: Telangana Assembly Elections: Congress Takes Lead as KCR Faces Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is facing a tough challenge as the Congress party takes the lead in the state’s assembly elections. Early trends show that the Congress is leading on 65 seats, signaling a potential shift in power in India’s youngest state.

If this trend continues, it will be the first time since its birth in 2014 that a party other than the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will govern Telangana. Chief Minister KCR, as he is popularly known, is contesting from two seats, Gajwel and Kamareddy. He is currently leading in Gajwel but trailing in Kamareddy.

The Congress party’s spokesperson, Lavanya Ballal Jain, expressed confidence in her party’s victory and the formation of the government. She emphasized that the Congress is not planning any “Operation Kamala” – a term used to describe the poaching of rival party members. Instead, the party welcomes individuals and leaders from other parties who wish to join their ranks.

The incumbent BRS has been banking on welfare measures such as the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes for farmers, as well as schemes aimed at the empowerment of marginalized communities. However, anti-incumbency sentiment seems to have built up against the ruling party in Telangana.

Exit polls predict a narrow victory for the Congress, with 62 seats, while the BRS may be reduced to 44 seats. The final results will shed light on the true extent of the shift in power.

