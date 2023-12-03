Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Emerges as Clear Winner, KCR Trails in Kamareddy

In a surprising turn of events, the Congress party has emerged as the clear winner in the Telangana Assembly elections. A. Revanth Reddy of Congress has taken the lead in Kamareddy constituency, pushing Chief Minister KCR to third place. This victory marks a significant milestone for the Congress party, as they comfortably cross the halfway mark.

Early trends indicate that Congress is leading, followed by BRS. However, it is important to note that postal ballots will be counted first, and the first round of results is expected to be out by 9:30 a.m.

The Telangana government has also made a significant move by suspending DGP Anjani Kumar following a recommendation from the ECI. The DGP violated the model code of conduct by meeting A. Revanth Reddy at his house while election results were being announced.

As the Congress celebrates its victory in Telangana, it is evident that the party’s strategies and efforts have paid off. The win in Kodangal assembly seat by Revanth Reddy showcases the overwhelming support and trust he has garnered from the people.

It is interesting to note that over a dozen defectors had the last laugh in these assembly elections. Leaders like Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Gaddam Vivekanand, who had joined rival parties just days before the nominations, emerged victorious with convincing margins.

In this election, we witness the triumph of siblings as Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy wins the Munugode assembly constituency, while his brother Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy leads in Nalgonda.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao secures a win in Sircilla constituency, solidifying his position in the party. The police are now preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of the new regime, as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy has asked for security arrangements.

One of the biggest upsets in these elections has been BJP candidate Katipally Venkataramana Reddy defeating BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy. This stunning victory marks the political debut of Venkataramana Reddy.

With the Congress emerging as the clear winner, the BJP’s Amit Shah expresses gratitude to the people of Telangana for their support. He assures that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP will continue working for the state’s development.

It is evident that the Telangana Assembly election results have brought about a significant shift in state politics. As the Congress forms the government, it aims to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana people and revive democracy in the state. The party has vowed to provide full space to the opposition in governance, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach.

