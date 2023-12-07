Telangana: Anticipated Ministerial Oath-Taking Ceremony Today

Telangana’s Chief Minister-designate, A. Revanth Reddy, is set to take the oath of office today at LB Stadium. However, party sources suggest that a complete Cabinet formation might not be announced immediately after the ceremony.

While the maximum limit for the Telangana cabinet is 18, including the Chief Minister, it is likely that only eight or nine ministers will participate in the oath-taking ceremony. The final composition of the Cabinet has been kept under wraps by the Congress leadership.

However, there are indications that Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Moreover, other prominent leaders such as N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, G. Vinod, and Seethakka (Dansari Anasuya) are also expected to take the oath as ministers.

It is reported that Revanth Reddy plans to expand the Cabinet after the election of the Speaker. The Legislative Assembly session will be convened shortly, allowing the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to take the oath and participate in the speaker election.

Regarding the position of Speaker, Revanth Reddy is reportedly considering Tummala Nageshwara Rao. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

In preparation for the ceremony, Revanth Reddy held comprehensive discussions with the party high command in Delhi. Meetings were conducted with important figures like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C.Venugopal. Cabinet formation discussions were also held with K.C. Venugopal and AICC Telangana affairs in-charge Manikrao Thakare.

As Revanth Reddy arrived in Hyderabad yesterday evening, he did not provide clear information to party leaders regarding the anticipated number of ministers who will be taking the oath with him today. However, it is expected that the list of Cabinet ministers will be revealed in the morning, just a few hours prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

