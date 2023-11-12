Tel Aviv Security Officers Praised for Preventing a Graver Attack

Israeli leaders commended a pair of Tel Aviv municipality security officers who bravely confronted a Palestinian terrorist in Tel Aviv. One of the officers, Chen Amir, tragically lost his life, while his colleague neutralized the attacker, who later died from his injuries.

The swift response of the security officers was praised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who emphasized that their vigilance and pursuit thwarted a much more serious attack. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai also expressed his gratitude and called the officers true heroes.

While offering his condolences to Chen Amir’s family, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai emphasized the importance of not letting fear disrupt daily life. He stressed that despite such tragic incidents, it is essential for the community to continue living without succumbing to terror.

In addition to political leaders, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, President Isaac Herzog, and opposition party leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz all applauded the security forces for their response. They reiterated their commitment to combatting terror and ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens.

The attack took place in a bustling part of Tel Aviv, where the two officers encountered the suspect. Despite initial non-compliance from the suspect, he suddenly pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking Chen Amir. The second officer bravely returned fire, ultimately neutralizing the gunman.

The assailant, Kamel Abu Bakr, was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. He had been hiding in a refugee camp near Jenin for the past six months. The investigation is ongoing regarding how Abu Bakr managed to enter Israel without the necessary entry permit due to his affiliation with the group.

This act of terror occurred amidst ongoing protests against the government’s judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv and nationwide. Despite the tragic incident, organizers of the protests assured the public that their rally would proceed as planned, with full cooperation with the police.

Tensions have been escalating in the region due to several Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank, claiming numerous lives and causing serious injuries. The situation remains volatile, and security forces are committed to maintaining order and pursuing those responsible for these violent acts.

