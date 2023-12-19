Tel Aviv Prepares for a Ceasefire: Israel’s President Herzog Aims to Recover Hostages Held by Hamas

In a recent development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed Israel’s preparedness to engage in another foreign-mediated ceasefire in Gaza. The primary objective of this ceasefire is to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas and ensure the delivery of essential aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Eager to end the ongoing conflict, President Herzog highlighted the responsibility lying solely with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the rest of the Hamas leadership. In a gathering of ambassadors, President Herzog explained Israel’s readiness for a humanitarian pause and the provision of additional aid. These measures aim to facilitate the safe return of hostages and alleviate the suffering faced by the people of Gaza.

On the other hand, Hamas has made its stance clear regarding potential negotiations surrounding the exchange of prisoners during the Israeli war. Despite rejecting such negotiations, a senior Hamas official expressed openness towards any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression and allows for the delivery of aid to the Palestinian people.

The United States has also voiced its strong support for Israel throughout this conflict. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured Israel of unwavering American assistance, including the provision of critical munitions, tactical vehicles, and air defense systems. Meanwhile, Israel continued its offensive operations, launching more deadly strikes on Gaza as preparations for a UN Security Council vote on a ceasefire demand unfolded.

This lengthy and devastating war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in immense loss of life and widespread destruction. Since Hamas initiated the attack on October 7, Israel has witnessed the death of approximately 1,140 individuals, mainly civilians, and suffered the abduction of around 250 people. In retaliation, Israel’s military actions have claimed the lives of over 19,667 individuals in Gaza, predominantly women and children.

The hope for a ceasefire and a lasting resolution to the conflict in Gaza remains a pressing concern. As international efforts continue to seek an end to the violence, it is essential to recognize the urgency of these negotiations in order to bring stability and relief to the affected people.

