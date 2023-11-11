Tehran’s Strategic Moves in the Middle East: A Shift in Power Dynamics

In the midst of the Gaza standoff, another significant development is unfolding across the Middle East, beyond the attention of the world. Tehran, the capital of Iran, and its regional allies are positioning themselves strategically, preparing for potential intervention in various countries, from Lebanon to Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

This mobilization is driven by the Iran-led regional axis, of which Hamas is just one element. The alliance, built over four decades by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is an unprecedented amalgamation of regular and irregular armed groups, controlled by a central guiding hand. It combines the fervor of Islamist ideologies with the military capabilities provided by a powerful state.

This growing power bloc poses significant challenges to Israel and the United States. The Hezbollah organization, effectively ruling Lebanon, has been continuously launching missiles, drones, and rockets at military targets and civilian communities along the Israeli-Lebanese border. These attacks, along with infiltration attempts by terror squads, have intensified the situation, leading to the evacuation of nearby Israeli communities.

In Syria, Iran-supported militias that previously quelled the rebellion have resumed their movements. From the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, these militias are heading west towards Deraa and Quneitra provinces, near the Golan Heights. Iran’s exclusive control over this area allows unrestricted movement for the militias, which include fighters from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. The IRGC does not require permission from Syria’s nominal ruler, Bashar al-Assad, to deploy its forces in this region.

Iran-led militias have also targeted US interests in Syria and Iraq. Drone and rocket attacks have been launched on US-controlled bases, such as al-Tanf on the Syria-Jordan border and Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. The political influence of these militias cannot be understated, as they play key roles within the governments of Iraq and Yemen.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have also attempted missile strikes on Israel. Controlling the capital city of Sanaa and a large portion of the country, the Houthis extend Iran’s reach further into the region.

The current mobilization demonstrates the fruits of Iran’s long-standing investment in arming and organizing Islamist forces across the Middle East. While the precise course of events in the coming days is uncertain, the visible shift in power dynamics raises concerns for regional stability.

Israeli communities along the border have been forced into a defensive mode, reacting to ongoing attacks. Shlomi, an emergency response team leader in the border community of Shtula, expressed his hope for a change in dynamics, where Israel can take a more proactive stance rather than constantly responding to threats.

As tensions continue to rise, questions arise regarding the potential consequences of Tehran’s increased influence in the region. How will neighboring countries respond to this shifting power balance? What steps can be taken to de-escalate the situation and prevent further conflict?

Sources:

– [Middle East Forum](https://www.meforum.org/)