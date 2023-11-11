New Agreement Reached between Iran and Iraq to Address Security Concerns

In a joint announcement on Monday, Iranian and Iraqi officials have revealed a new agreement aimed at addressing security concerns stemming from Iranian dissident groups based in northern Iraq. Under the terms of the agreement, both countries have committed to disarming these groups and relocating their members from their current bases to designated camps within the Iraqi Kurdish region.

The agreement, which is set to be implemented by September 19, underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen their friendly and warm bilateral relations. Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated that the presence of these dissident groups in the northern region of Iraq has been an unpleasant stain on the mutual ties between Iran and Iraq.

The exact location of the camps to which the members will be relocated has not been disclosed for security reasons. However, an Iraqi government official confirmed that the Kurdish regional government in Irbil and Sulaimaniyah have given their approval for the relocation, indicating that it will take place within the Iraqi Kurdish region. The disarmed militants will reside in the camps without arms.

It is crucial to note that the different Iranian dissident groups in Iraq have affiliations with the two main Iraqi Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. These groups have not only been at odds with Iran but have also been involved in conflicts with each other. The new agreement signifies a unified effort by the central government in Baghdad to address this issue and facilitate the relocation of the dissident groups.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who came to power last year through a coalition of Iranian-backed parties, has consistently expressed the government’s commitment to prevent Iraqi land from being used as a launching pad for targeting neighboring countries. In addition to disarming the militant groups and relocating them, Iraq has promised to deploy border guards to prevent the infiltration of militants across the border. The country has also agreed to hand over wanted suspects to Iran following the issuance of arrest warrants in accordance with the law.

This agreement marks a significant step towards addressing security concerns in the region and promoting stability between Iran and Iraq. By disarming and relocating these dissident groups, the governments of both countries are working together to enhance regional security and strengthen their bilateral relations.