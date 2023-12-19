Understanding the Challenges of Identifying Misinformation: The Impact of Social Media on Gen Z Teens

Decimated neighborhoods. Injured children. Terrorized festivalgoers running for their lives. These are just some of the horrific scenes that Maddy Miller, a 17-year-old high school senior in Dallas, Texas, has been witnessing on her phone since the Israel-Hamas conflict began nearly three months ago. Like many teenagers, Miller struggles to discern between real and fake information on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, often referred to as the world’s second “social media war,” has become a battleground for misinformation and disinformation. According to a Deloitte survey, 51% of younger Gen Z teens rely on social media for news, making them susceptible to the flood of misinformation surrounding the conflict.

In response to this concerning trend, media literacy courses have been introduced in some schools across the United States. Highland Park High School in Texas is one of the few schools that require media literacy education beginning in kindergarten. With around 30 students in her class, including Miller, Brandon Jackson teaches these students the necessary tools to identify misinformation and disinformation. Jackson even challenges his students with real examples of fake videos that circulate on social media.

However, despite the technological skills possessed by young Americans, experts like Stanford University researchers Sam Wineberg and Joel Breakstone have found that teenagers’ ability to recognize misinformation on social media remains alarmingly low. Wineberg emphasizes the need to critically evaluate videos shared on social media, considering the credibility of the source and potential motives behind sharing it. Their research involving over 3,000 students revealed that less than one-tenth of 1% could identify the true origin of a video claiming to show voter fraud in the United States.

A recent CBS News investigation further exposed the rapid spread of mis- and disinformation among teenage social media users. In an experiment, journalists created three different profiles on Instagram and TikTok, each focusing on different search terms related to Israel and Palestine. Soon after entering these search terms, the algorithm flooded each feed with war-related content, including misinformation.

One widely debunked video claimed that Hamas had taken over a hospital in Gaza, with a person alleging that they performed surgery on a child without morphine. However, further analysis revealed that the video was staged, and even the explosions were manufactured. Another video falsely depicted an Iranian warplane landing on an Israeli aircraft carrier.

The prevalence of misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict highlights the urgent need for improved media literacy among teenagers. As more young people rely on social media for news, it becomes crucial to teach them techniques to critically evaluate the information they encounter. By cultivating a generation of discerning internet users, we can mitigate the impact of misinformation and foster a more informed society.

**FAQ:**

Q: What is misinformation?

A: Misinformation refers to false or misleading information that can spread unintentionally.

Q: What is disinformation?

A: Disinformation refers to deliberately deceptive information intended to mislead or manipulate.

Q: How are teenagers affected by misinformation on social media?

A: Teenagers, particularly Gen Z teens, are highly susceptible to misinformation on social media platforms due to their reliance on these platforms for news consumption. The Israel-Hamas conflict is a prime example of how easily teenagers can be exposed to and influenced by misinformation.

Q: What is media literacy?

A: Media literacy is the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, and create media content critically. It involves developing the skills to identify misinformation and disinformation and make informed judgments about the credibility and reliability of information sources.

Q: How can media literacy education help address the issue of misinformation?

A: Media literacy education equips students with the necessary skills to critically evaluate information sources, discern between fact and fiction, and identify misleading content. By incorporating media literacy into educational curriculums, students can become more informed and responsible consumers of information.

