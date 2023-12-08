Teenagers Convicted in France for Role in Samuel Paty’s Killing

Several teenagers were convicted by a court in Paris for their involvement in the brutal killing of Samuel Paty, a history teacher, in 2020. This incident shocked France and highlighted the dire consequences of extremism.

The court found five former middle-school students guilty of aiding the killer in identifying and tracking Mr. Paty, although they were unaware of his intention to kill. They were convicted of being part of a criminal conspiracy to prepare a violent assault. Four of them received suspended prison sentences ranging from 14 to 20 months, while the fifth was sentenced to two years in prison, with 18 months suspended and six months to be served under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

The assailant, Abdoullakh Anzorov, was an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen descent who beheaded Mr. Paty after the teacher showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a civics class to highlight the value of free speech. Anzorov learned of Mr. Paty’s actions through an online smear campaign. On the day of the incident, Anzorov enlisted the help of the five teenagers to confront Mr. Paty and force him to apologize. However, the police shot and killed Anzorov shortly after the attack.

In addition to the five teenagers, a 13-year-old girl was also found guilty of making false allegations against Mr. Paty. She falsely claimed that he had singled out Muslim students and asked them to leave the classroom before showing the caricatures. This lie, later acknowledged by the girl, had serious consequences.

The defendants were tried behind closed doors by a criminal court for minors and were not publicly named. In the sentencing, the court imposed several obligations on them, including staying in school or finding employment, undergoing regular medical checkups, and working with specialized educators. Failure to comply with these obligations or committing another crime would result in imprisonment.

The case against eight adults who have been charged in connection with the incident is expected to be heard in court next year.

FAQ:

Q: What was Samuel Paty’s role in the killing?

A: Samuel Paty, a history teacher, was brutally killed in 2020 after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a civics class to demonstrate the principle of free speech.

Q: What were the charges against the teenagers?

A: The teenagers were charged with being involved in a criminal conspiracy to prepare a violent assault.

Q: What were the sentences for the teenagers?

A: Four of the teenagers received suspended prison sentences ranging from 14 to 20 months, while one teenager received a two-year prison sentence, with 18 months suspended and six months to be served under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

Q: What happened to the teenage girl involved in the case?

A: The 13-year-old girl was found guilty of making false allegations against Mr. Paty. She received an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Q: What obligations were imposed on the defendants?

A: The court ordered the defendants to fulfill various obligations, including staying in school or finding employment, undergoing regular medical checkups, and working with specialized educators.

Q: Was the trial open to the public?

A: No, the trial was held behind closed doors by a criminal court for minors, and the defendants were not publicly named.

Q: What will happen to the adults charged in connection with the incident?

A: The case against the eight adult defendants is expected to be heard in court next year.

(Source: The New York Times)