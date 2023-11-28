Sibling Survivors: A Tale of Tragedy and Triumph

Throughout their harrowing experience, Noam and Alma Or held onto one hope: reuniting with their mother after being separated during the brutal attacks by Hamas. However, when the teenage siblings were finally released, their dreams were shattered as they learned that their mother had been murdered. This devastating news was revealed to them upon their reunion with their grandmother and older brother.

The Or family had been living in the peaceful Be’eri kibbutz, a tight-knit farming community near the Gaza border. Unfortunately, on October 7, this serene community became the target of Hamas militants, resulting in the deaths of more than 120 residents, including children, and the kidnapping of others. Noam and Alma were among the hostages taken by Hamas, enduring unimaginable trauma during their captivity.

The exact details of their ordeal are not disclosed in order to respect the privacy of the families still waiting for loved ones to return. However, it is known that the siblings were kept in a room with another woman from their kibbutz. According to their maternal uncle, it was a horrifying experience for them.

Hamas is believed to have held over 200 hostages in Gaza before the negotiated releases with Israel. The recent truce agreement allowed for the gradual release of Israeli citizens while Israel released Palestinian women and children detainees from its prisons. These releases shed light on the conditions endured by the hostages during their time in captivity.

Noam and Alma shared a diary with the third woman in their room, but they were not allowed to take it with them upon their release. Their liberation was executed in a deceptive manner, where Hamas pretended they were going to the toilet and instead handcuffed and blindfolded them before transporting them to the Red Cross. The aim was to conceal their release from the remaining hostage and place psychological pressure on her.

Surprisingly, even after their traumatizing experience, Noam expressed sympathy for the people of Gaza, acknowledging the crisis they were facing. As they walked hand in hand towards the Red Cross, he expressed sorrow for the Gazan civilians, recognizing that they were going home while the people of Gaza continued to suffer.

Now that Noam and Alma are free, the focus is on their recovery. While they have lost weight during their captivity, they appear to be physically okay. However, their uncle worries about the emotional toll and lasting trauma they may carry within them. The uncertainty and fear behind their glittering eyes during their first Zoom call with their uncle remain a constant concern.

In the face of tragedy, the survival of Noam and Alma Or is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Their story serves as a reminder of the strength that can arise even in the darkest moments. Through support and healing, it is hoped that the siblings will find a way to reclaim their lives and move forward from this horrific ordeal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)