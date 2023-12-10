A New Era of Peace: Children of Imprisoned Activist Accept Nobel Prize

In a groundbreaking turn of events, the teenage children of renowned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have stepped forward to accept the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of their mother. The twins, Kiana and Ali Rahmani, both 17 years old, made their way to Oslo to collect the award, marking a poignant moment in their mother’s ongoing fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

Narges Mohammadi, who has been serving a 10-year jail term in Tehran, has long been a prominent figure in the human rights movement in Iran. Despite facing numerous arrests, convictions, and a total of 31 years in prison, Mohammadi has remained steadfast in her dedication to the cause. Currently imprisoned for “spreading propaganda,” she has been separated from her family for years, with her husband, Taghi Rahmani, living in exile in Paris.

The absence of their mother at the ceremony was symbolically represented by an empty chair, a constant reminder of the sacrifices she has made. In a heartfelt speech delivered on her behalf, Mohammadi highlighted the resilience and bravery of the Iranian people in the face of oppression. She commended the younger generation for transforming the streets into a place of civil resistance and praised their commitment to non-violence.

The Nobel Peace Prize, accompanied by a substantial monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (about £837,000, or $1m), serves as recognition of Mohammadi’s unwavering dedication to human rights. It acknowledges her tireless efforts to bring about positive change and emphasizes the importance of her cause on a global scale.

While the Iranian government has criticized the Nobel award as biased, the international community stands united in support of Mohammadi’s work. Her fight represents a universal struggle for justice, freedom, and equality for all individuals, regardless of their gender, race, or nationality.

As the Rahmani twins stepped onto the stage to accept the Nobel Peace Prize, they represented not only their mother’s unwavering spirit but also the hope for a better future. Their meaningful acceptance speech resonated with the audience, reminding us all of the power of resistance, courage, and collective will.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62166652)

– [Nobel Prize](https://www.nobelprize.org/)