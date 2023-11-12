Teen Suspect Charged with Murder in Fatal Thai Shopping Mall Shooting

Bangkok, Thailand – In a shocking incident at an upscale shopping mall in Thailand, a teenager has been charged with multiple counts including premeditated murder, according to police reports. The 14-year-old boy was apprehended immediately after the shooting spree at the bustling Siam Paragon mall in central Bangkok’s commercial and tourist district.

Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in the shooting, one being a Chinese citizen and the other a Myanmar national. Additionally, five others, including Thai, Chinese, and Laos nationals, sustained injuries of varying severity. The suspect, who reportedly has mental health issues, was taken from the police station to a juvenile court in Bangkok to face charges that include premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without permission, carrying a firearm into a public area without permission, and shooting in a public area without permission.

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unknown how the suspect acquired the weapon used in the shooting or what motivated this heinous act. However, authorities suspect that the teenager used a modified gun obtained through an online purchase. The accessibility of such modified firearms on the internet is now a subject of scrutiny and investigation.

Thai Police General Torsak Sukvimol revealed that the suspect surrendered himself after the shooting but still possessed ammunition when apprehended. The police chief also acknowledged the suspect’s mental health issues, which had been previously treated at Rajavithi Hospital.

Recalling the incident, a police officer named Thanamorn Noonart, who encountered the suspect inside the mall, disclosed that the teenager quickly disposed of his gun upon seeing the officers’ rifles. Thanamorn, who had received active shooter training following a previous mass shooting, engaged in communication with the suspect, persuading him to surrender peacefully. Aware of the suspect’s juvenile status, his intention was to avoid using force.

As the police team approached, the suspect expressed a desire to fight, citing the presence of others carrying firearms. In response, Thanamorn displayed his rifle to establish the police’s authority, ultimately leading to the suspect’s surrender.

The incident, occurring at a time when Thailand seeks to revive its tourism industry following pandemic-induced restrictions, poses significant challenges for the country. The authorities’ swift response and resolution of the situation, however, demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.

