The Web Summit, a prominent event in the tech industry, is undergoing a significant change as its organizer steps down. Paddy Cosgrave, the co-founder of the event, has offered his resignation following a backlash triggered by his online statements about the recent conflict involving Hamas and Israel. Cosgrave acknowledged that his personal comments had become a distraction from the event and expressed sincere apologies for any harm caused.

The Web Summit, which was established in Dublin in 2009 and has since been held in Lisbon, remains committed to its upcoming edition in 2023, although a new CEO will be appointed promptly. The event, scheduled for November 13 to 16, is expected to bring together more than 70,000 participants and over 2,300 startups.

In response to Cosgrave’s remarks, several companies have decided to boycott the Web Summit this year. Tech giants like Google and Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, as well as other prominent organizations, have opted out of the gathering. The boycott extends to event headliners as well.

Cosgrave’s statements on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) expressed his shock at the rhetoric and actions of Western leaders and governments who supported Israel during the conflict. He highlighted the importance of calling out war crimes, even when they are committed by allies.

The boycott by Meta and Google was preceded by similar decisions from companies like Intel and Siemens, as well as public figures such as US comedian Amy Poehler and X-Files actor Gillian Anderson.

The conflict itself involved approximately 2,500 Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, who unleashed a coordinated attack on Israel through land, air, and sea on October 7. The assault resulted in the death of around 1,400 people, with 200-250 hostages taken. The vast majority of casualties were innocent civilians, including men, women, children, and the elderly. Families were tragically executed in their homes, and a horrifying act of brutality occurred during an outdoor festival, where over 260 individuals were mercilessly slaughtered by the terrorists.

According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, over 4,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the Hamas assault. However, the accuracy of these figures remains unverifiable, as they are believed to include casualties from a blast at a Gaza City hospital caused by an Islamic Jihad missile misfire. Hamas has attributed blame for the incident to Israel.

