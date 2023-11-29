Taxing for Change: A Bold Approach to Climate Finance

Summary: Taking innovative steps to address climate change, experts propose increasing taxes on polluting activities and cutting fossil fuel subsidies. These measures could generate trillions of dollars to combat the environmental crisis.

Climate finance has hit roadblocks due to mounting government debts and a lack of political will. The COP28 panel, convened in Dubai, aims to deliver tangible action on climate funding during the two-week summit.

The panel recommends exploring options such as higher carbon taxes, including levies on emissions from the aviation and maritime sectors. By “taxing the bad” internationally, governments can raise revenues and discourage harmful activities that contribute to climate change.

Taxing the bad is an economic concept that involves levying charges on activities that have adverse effects on the public good, such as greenhouse gas emissions. These taxes serve both as a revenue source and as a deterrent to discourage harmful practices.

While urgent funding sources are needed, the panel’s report asserts that reallocating existing revenue streams is also critical. The report highlights the disproportionate investment in the fossil fuel economy over clean alternatives. Fossil fuel subsidies alone amount to a staggering $1.3 trillion, not accounting for the societal cost of addressing emissions and pollution.

Vera Songwe, co-chair of the panel and former World Bank economist, emphasizes the importance of accelerating investments to meet the Paris Agreement targets and keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius. Delaying action will only increase costs, making swift and substantial progress essential.

One avenue for generating funds is through taxes on oil and gas companies that have reaped record profits, driven by soaring energy prices resulting from conflicts like the Ukraine war. However, garnering political support for such measures may be challenging due to the state ownership of many companies, like the UAE’s ADNOC.

Nicolas Stern, co-chair and professor at LSE/Grantham Research Institute, suggests that energy companies have a moral obligation to voluntarily contribute to climate finance. This sentiment of moral responsibility is likely to be emphasized at COP28 and beyond.

Calls for a carbon levy on shipping, responsible for almost 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, are gaining momentum. Additionally, the air transport sector, accounting for 2-3% of emissions, aims to align itself with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The panel estimates that emerging and developing economies, excluding China, will require $2.4 trillion in annual investment by 2030 to transition to renewable energy, adapt their economies, and address climate damages. While domestic resources can cover a substantial portion, wealthy nations, who have fallen behind on their promise of $100 billion in climate aid to poorer countries, must triple the volume of concessional loans by 2030.

Private finance in both emerging and developed countries is described as “dismally low” in the report. Development banks are criticized for insufficient cooperation with the private sector, often competing rather than collaborating on projects that are easier to launch.

By implementing innovative taxation systems, reallocating existing resources, and fostering strong public-private partnerships, COP28 can pave the way for transformative climate finance. The urgency of combating climate change demands bold actions, and taxing for change offers an impactful solution.

