A recent announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shed light on significant developments in the defense industry. During a meeting with the Ukrainian government, President Zelensky celebrated the successful use of long-range weapons, with a target being hit at a staggering distance of 700 kilometers away. Although the president did not explicitly mention the specific target, the distance mentioned closely matches the approximate distance between the Ukrainian border and Russia’s Pskov airport.

Pskov airport recently faced an attack by drones on the night of August 30, resulting in severe damage. According to Ukrainian defense intelligence, four Il-76 air-lifters were destroyed, and two additional aircraft suffered significant damage during the overnight strike. Satellite images of the area also confirm the presence of two damaged planes.

Analyzing the satellite images published by the Ukrainian investigative project Skhemy, it is worth noting that these images were credited to the Planet Labs satellite image archive. The images, taken on August 29, suggest that the drones may have targeted the fuel tanks of the aircraft. Military expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky, speaking to Skhemy, provided insights into these images, indicating potential vulnerabilities in the aircraft’s fuel tanks.

Pskov airport serves as the home base for Russia’s 334th Military Transport Regiment, which is part of the 76th Airborne Assault Division. These units have been previously involved in invading Ukraine and occupying Bucha in the Kyiv region. While Pskov airport may seem far removed from the Ukrainian border, it is important to consider the capabilities of long-range weapons employed in this recent attack.

The developments at Pskov airport highlight the growing significance of long-range weapon systems in contemporary warfare. The successful strike at such a considerable distance sends a clear message about Ukraine’s defense capabilities and its ability to neutralize potential threats from afar. As conflicts continue to evolve, the strategic importance of long-range weapons becomes increasingly evident.

