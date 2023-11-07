Australian Billionaire Reveals Trump’s Confidential Conversations with World Leaders

Anthony Pratt, the third richest man in Australia, has made shocking revelations about former President Donald Trump’s disclosure of sensitive information during private conversations with world leaders. Previously, reports emerged about Pratt’s claims that Trump had shared potentially classified details about American nuclear submarines with him.

However, a recent joint investigation by 60 Minutes Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age has shed further light on the extent of Trump’s indiscretions. Secret recordings obtained during the investigation capture Pratt boasting about his conversations with Trump, revealing that the former president had also disclosed information about his private calls with foreign leaders.

These revelations highlight the “transactional ethos of the Trump presidency,” exposing a mix of personal business interests and public service in an unprecedented manner. The recordings unveil instances where Trump shared non-public details about U.S. military operations and inadvertently revealed classified information.

In one of the recordings, Pratt discusses a phone call between Trump and the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, in which Trump casually mentions bombing Iraq. Pratt recalls that the president of Iraq responded by expressing shock at the devastation caused by the bombing. This conversation seemingly occurred before any public reports about the incident had surfaced.

Additionally, Pratt claims that Trump downplayed the significance of the infamous Ukraine phone call, which ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment. According to Pratt, Trump remarked that the Ukraine phone call was “nothing compared to what I usually do” and hinted at engaging in even more controversial conversations.

These recordings have attracted attention from U.S. federal prosecutors, who are actively pursuing criminal charges against Trump. Pratt has been interviewed by prosecutors and is expected to be called as a witness in Trump’s trial next year.

While Trump’s spokesperson dismissed the recordings, stating that they lacked proper context, they undoubtedly raise concerns about the former president’s willingness to disclose sensitive information. Pratt’s conversations with Trump offer a rare glimpse into the inner workings and decision-making processes of the Trump administration.

The recordings also shed light on Pratt’s efforts to establish a rapport with Trump and his inner circle. Praising Trump’s shrewdness and comparing him to a “mafioso,” Pratt eagerly sought opportunities to interact with the former president and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Pratt even claimed to have paid Giuliani $1 million to attend his birthday party, showcasing the lengths he went to in order to gain favor with Trump’s inner circle.

In conclusion, the secret recordings made by Anthony Pratt have provided unprecedented insights into the confidential conversations held by former President Donald Trump with world leaders. These revelations undoubtedly raise concerns about Trump’s handling of sensitive information and the influence of personal business interests on his decision-making processes.