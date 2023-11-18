Tanzanian Intern Kidnapped in Gaza Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events, the Tanzanian government has confirmed the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga, an agricultural intern who was believed to have been kidnapped during the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel. Mtenga, along with approximately 240 other individuals, was taken hostage by Hamas during the attack.

Details surrounding Mtenga’s death and the discovery of his body have not been disclosed by either government. Another Tanzanian student, Joshua Mollel, is still missing and is believed to have also been taken by Hamas. The Israeli government has reported that two hostages, Noa Marciano and Yehudit Weiss, were found dead near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military launched a ground operation at the hospital, which it claims Hamas has used as a command center. The Tanzanian government is in communication with Israeli authorities to ensure that Mtenga’s remains are returned to Tanzania for a proper burial.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Clemence Felix Mtenga?

A: Clemence Felix Mtenga was a 22-year-old agricultural intern from Tanzania who was working in Israel during the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas.

Q: How many people were taken hostage by Hamas?

A: Approximately 240 individuals, including Mtenga, were taken hostage by Hamas during the attack.

Q: Were there any other casualties?

A: Yes, two other hostages, Noa Marciano and Yehudit Weiss, were found dead near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

Q: What is the current status of the investigation?

A: The details surrounding Mtenga’s death and the discovery of his body have not been released. The Tanzanian government is working with Israeli authorities to bring Mtenga’s remains back to Tanzania.

Q: How was Mtenga involved in the agricultural program in Israel?

A: Mtenga was participating in an agreement between the Israeli and Tanzanian governments that allowed Tanzanian students to study agriculture in Israel.