Oil Tanker Boarded by Unauthorized Personnel in Gulf of Oman Raises Concerns

In a recent incident that has heightened tensions in the Middle East, an oil tanker was boarded by unknown individuals in military uniforms in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, previously known as the Suez Rajan, has been at the center of a yearlong dispute between Iran and the United States. This latest seizure comes amidst a series of attacks by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a group run by the British military, issued a warning about the apparent seizure. According to their report, the incident took place in the waters between Oman and Iran, an area frequently traversed by ships entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway is critical for global oil trade, with one-fifth of all oil passing through its narrow mouth.

Reports indicate that the ship’s security manager heard unknown voices over the phone along with the ship’s captain before losing contact. Subsequent attempts to reach the vessel proved unsuccessful. Witnesses claim that six military individuals, wearing black military-style uniforms and masks, boarded the ship and covered the surveillance cameras. The ship, now identified as the St. Nikolas, was loaded with crude oil bound for a Turkish refinery.

The Suez Rajan first attracted attention in February 2022, when suspicions arose about it carrying oil from Iran’s primary distribution terminal, Kharg Island. Satellite photos and shipping data supported these allegations. The vessel remained in the South China Sea for several months before unexpectedly changing course and heading towards the Texas coast. It discharged its cargo to another tanker in Houston as per a Justice Department order. Empire Navigation, the Greek shipping company associated with the tanker, admitted guilt in smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and was fined $2.4 million.

Iran’s recent boarding of the Suez Rajan comes after the country previously seized two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, including one carrying cargo for a major U.S. oil company. The Islamic Republic has been engaged in a series of ship seizures, attacks, and tense encounters in the region since the collapse of the nuclear deal. Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tensions.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to develop, concerns over global shipping security and the potential consequences of retaliatory measures loom large. The international community awaits further information and responses from involved parties.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)