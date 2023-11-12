An American-Owned Tanker Begins Offloading Suspected Sanctioned Iranian Oil Near Texas, Amidst Rising Tensions

Amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, an American-owned oil tanker has begun offloading its cargo near Texas, despite threats from Tehran. The tanker, named Suez Rajan, has long been suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil.

The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become entangled in the larger dispute between the U.S. and Iran. While both countries are working towards a trade of frozen Iranian assets for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has warned that those involved in offloading the cargo should expect retaliation.

Ship-tracking data reveals that the Suez Rajan is undergoing a ship-to-ship transfer of its oil to another tanker, the Mr Euphrates, near Galveston, Texas. This transfer will likely allow the cargo to be offloaded. However, neither U.S. officials nor the owners of the Suez Rajan, the private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, have provided any immediate comment on the matter.

The saga surrounding the Suez Rajan began in February 2022, when it was suspected that the tanker was carrying oil from Iran’s Khargh Island. For months, the tanker sat in the South China Sea before suddenly sailing to the Gulf of Mexico without explanation. Analysts believe that the vessel’s cargo was likely seized by American officials, although there are no public court documents regarding the Suez Rajan as of yet.

In the meantime, Iran has seized two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, including one carrying cargo for U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. Iran’s naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard has also threatened further action against those involved in offloading the Suez Rajan, linking it to the fate of the seized cargo. Western-backed naval organizations in the Persian Gulf have warned of an increased risk of ship seizures by Iran around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s ability to sell oil openly on the international market was restored through the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. However, the unilateral withdrawal of then-President Donald Trump from the accord in 2018 led to the re-imposition of American sanctions, severely impacting Iran’s crude oil trade. The delay in offloading the Suez Rajan’s cargo has become a political issue for the Biden administration, as the ship had been sitting in the Gulf of Mexico for months.

A group of U.S. senators, from both the Democratic and Republican parties, recently sent a letter to the White House, requesting an update on the status of the ship’s cargo, valued at approximately $56 million. The senators suggested that the funds could be allocated to the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which compensates those affected by the September 11 attacks, the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, and other militant assaults.

The United States Treasury has stated that Iran’s oil smuggling revenue supports the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guard operating across the Middle East. The transfer of the Suez Rajan’s cargo has been welcomed by Claire Jungman, the chief of staff at United Against Nuclear Iran, as it contributes to undermining the resources available to the Revolutionary Guard and combating terrorism.

FAQs

Q: Why is the offloading of the Suez Rajan’s cargo significant?



A: The cargo aboard the Suez Rajan is suspected to be sanctioned Iranian crude oil, making its offloading an important development amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Q: What are the potential risks involved in offloading the cargo?



A: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has issued threats against those involved in offloading the cargo, indicating the possibility of retaliation.

Q: Why has the Suez Rajan been sitting in the Gulf of Mexico for months?



A: It is suspected that American officials may have seized the vessel’s cargo. However, no public court documents have been released regarding the Suez Rajan thus far.

Q: What impact do the American sanctions have on Iran’s crude oil trade?



A: The American sanctions, imposed after the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, have severely affected Iran’s ability to trade its lucrative crude oil on the international market.

Q: How does the offloading of the Suez Rajan’s cargo relate to the broader dispute between the U.S. and Iran?



A: The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become entangled in the wider tensions between the two countries, as Iran has seized tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and threatened action against those involved in offloading the Suez Rajan.