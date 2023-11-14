Tanker Allegedly Carrying Sanctioned Iranian Oil Begins Unloading Near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — In a dramatic turn of events, an oil tanker under suspicion of transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil has commenced offloading its cargo near Galveston, Texas. The vessel, known as the Suez Rajan, is believed to be engaging in a ship-to-ship transfer of oil to another tanker, the MR Euphrates, in an area approximately 45 miles southeast of Houston. This development comes amidst heightened tensions between the United States and the Islamic Republic.

The fate of the Suez Rajan and its cargo has become entangled in the broader geopolitical conflict between the U.S. and Iran. As negotiations continue between Tehran and Washington regarding the release of detained Iranian-Americans and the thawing of frozen Iranian assets in South Korea, the situation surrounding the tanker remains precarious. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has warned that any party involved in offloading the cargo should be prepared for retaliation. In response, the U.S. Navy has increased its presence in the Middle East, considering the possibility of arming commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent potential maritime seizures by Iran.

The Suez Rajan, registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands, has been under scrutiny since February 2022, when United Against Nuclear Iran raised suspicions that the tanker was transporting oil from Iran’s Khargh Island, a key oil distribution terminal in the Persian Gulf. Following months of uncertainty, during which the ship remained stationed in the South China Sea off the coast of Singapore, it unexpectedly set sail for the Gulf of Mexico without explanation. Although analysts speculate that American officials may have seized the vessel’s cargo, no public court documents have been released at this time.

Meanwhile, Iran has already seized two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, including one carrying cargo for Chevron Corp., a major U.S. oil company. Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s naval arm, previously threatened further action against those involved in offloading the Suez Rajan, suggesting a connection between the recent seizures and the fate of the tanker’s cargo.

As news of the Suez Rajan’s offloading spreads, the international community awaits official responses from relevant parties. The United Nations’ Iranian mission and the state-run IRNA news agency have yet to provide detailed comments on the matter. However, several Western-backed naval organizations in the Persian Gulf have recently issued warnings about the increased risk of ship seizures by Iran in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers granted the country the ability to openly sell oil on the international market. However, the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump resulted in the re-imposition of American sanctions on Iran.

