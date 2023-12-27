Tampons and Pads Now Available in All Canadian Men’s Bathrooms

In a groundbreaking move, the Canadian government has mandated that all federally regulated employers must stock free feminine hygiene products, including tampons and menstrual pads, in their restrooms, including men’s rooms. This policy, which aims to promote inclusivity and support menstruating individuals of all genders, went into effect earlier this month.

The new regulations specify that menstrual products must be available in “all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked genders.” This means that every female-identified, male-identified, and all-gender restroom will now provide these essential items. The goal is to better protect and support menstruating employees, ensuring they feel comfortable using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

This policy applies to various institutions, including federal public service departments, crown corporations, banks, airports, and train yards. However, it is important to note that these products are intended for employee use and not for the general public.

To further ensure a safe and hygienic environment, the Canadian government mandates that a covered container for the disposal of menstrual products must be provided in each restroom. In rooms with multiple toilets, there should be a disposal container in each stall.

While the policy change officially went into effect on December 15, many employers had already taken steps to stock their restrooms with these free menstrual products in the days leading up to the deadline. This proactive approach reflects a growing awareness and commitment to menstrual equality and inclusivity.

The push for this policy originated several years ago when advocacy groups like Here For Her, United Way, Period Packs, and the Canadian Women’s Foundation began lobbying the Canadian government. These groups recognized that menstruation is not exclusive to cisgender women and emphasized the importance of menstrual dignity for everyone who menstruates, including trans-men, gender-non-conforming individuals, and two-spirit individuals.

By implementing this policy, the Canadian government is setting a high standard for federally regulated agencies and promoting equity and inclusivity in the workplace. It eliminates the need for individuals to self-identify and ensures that everyone has access to menstrual products, regardless of their gender identity.

FAQ

Q: Why is it important to provide free menstrual products in men’s bathrooms?

A: The availability of free menstrual products in men’s bathrooms aims to support and respect the needs of all individuals who menstruate, including trans-men, gender-non-conforming individuals, and two-spirit individuals. It promotes inclusivity and eliminates potential barriers and stigmas.

Q: Who is affected by this policy?

A: This policy applies to all federally regulated employers in Canada, including federal public service departments, crown corporations, banks, airports, and train yards.

Q: Are these menstrual products available for the general public?

A: No, these products are intended for employee use and are not meant for the general public.

Q: Will there be proper disposal facilities for these menstrual products?

A: Yes, covered containers for the disposal of menstrual products are required to be provided in each restroom. In restrooms with multiple toilets, there should be a disposal container in each stall.

Q: What was the motivation behind implementing this policy?

A: The policy was driven by advocacy groups and organizations that recognized the need for menstrual dignity for all individuals who menstruate. Their efforts led to a recognition of the diverse range of individuals who menstruate, including trans-men, gender-non-conforming individuals, and two-spirit individuals. The goal is to create an inclusive and equitable environment for all employees.