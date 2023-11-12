A Tale of Two Hurricanes: Tammy and Norma Sweep Across Land

As hurricane season continues, the world is bracing itself for the arrival of two powerful storms — Tammy and Norma. While Tammy threatens the northern Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, Norma is set to make landfall in Cabo San Lucas in the Pacific.

Tammy has already been upgraded to a hurricane, with warnings issued for the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to strengthen further and potentially affect the British Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico. Flash flooding and mudslides may occur as Tammy’s rain bands reach these areas.

On the other side of the continent, Norma is heading towards Cabo San Lucas with “life-threatening hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge.” Although it has weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 2 hurricane, it still poses a great risk to the region. The city of Cabo San Lucas is likely to bear the brunt of the storm’s impact, with high winds and storm surge causing significant damage.

As these hurricanes wreak havoc, it’s important to stay informed and prepared. Here are some frequently asked questions about hurricanes:

FAQ

What is a hurricane?

A hurricane is a powerful tropical cyclone characterized by strong winds and heavy rainfall. It typically forms over warm ocean waters and can cause significant damage when it makes landfall.

How are hurricanes categorized?

Hurricanes are categorized based on their wind speeds using the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The scale ranges from Category 1 (74-95 mph) to Category 5 (157 mph or higher), with higher categories indicating more severe storms.

What are the potential impacts of hurricanes?

Hurricanes can bring strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and flooding. These factors can lead to property damage, power outages, and even loss of life. It is essential to follow evacuation orders and take necessary precautions during a hurricane.

How can I prepare for a hurricane?

Preparing for a hurricane involves creating an emergency kit, securing your home, and staying informed about the storm’s progress. It is also crucial to have a family emergency plan in place and know the evacuation routes in your area.

While Tammy and Norma continue their paths of destruction, it’s a stark reminder of the power of nature. Stay safe, stay informed, and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Source: [Weather.com](https://www.weather.com/)