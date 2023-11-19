A Battle of Power: Tamil Nadu Re-adopts Rejected Bills Amidst Controversy

In a recent turn of events, the Tamil Nadu House has re-adopted all 10 bills that were previously returned by Governor RN Ravi. Reaffirming their commitment to these bills, the assembly met for a special sitting despite opposition and criticism.

The bills, spanning various departments such as law, agriculture, and higher education, were initially passed by the state assembly before being returned by the governor on November 13. However, under Article 200 of the Constitution, if bills are passed again and presented to the governor for assent, he is obligated to provide his approval.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wasted no time in expressing his frustration with the governor’s actions. In a scathing attack, Stalin accused the governor of obstructing the state government’s initiatives and claimed that non-BJP ruled states were being targeted through governors, presumably by the Centre. He emphasized that such interference could have detrimental effects on democracy.

The issue of the rejected bills has prompted the government to seek legal and administrative clarification. However, despite these efforts, no resolution was found, leading the government to eventually turn to the Supreme Court for assistance.

Stalin further criticized the governor for disregarding the will of the people and the authority of the Tamil Nadu House. He suggested that those opposing the government’s initiatives were utilizing the governor’s high post for political gain, rather than prioritizing the state’s progress.

While suffering from fever and throat pain, Stalin chose to address this matter in the interest of the people and the state. He called upon the governor to support Tamil Nadu’s development and utilize his influence with the Centre to secure necessary funds and schemes for the state.

