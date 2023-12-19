A Deluge of Challenges: Tamil Nadu Grapples with Unprecedented Rainfall

Amidst the torrential rain that has battered Tamil Nadu, a bridge has collapsed near Anthony Puram, leading to further difficulties for the rain-ravaged state. The record-breaking rainfall has caused havoc not seen since 1871, particularly in the southern districts. The Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, home to nearly 40 lakh people, have been severely affected by the relentless downpour. The situation remains dire in Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns, with large-scale flooding in the river Thamirabarani and its surrounding areas.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has described the rainfall as ‘unprecedented’. In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Navy, and Coast Guard have been actively involved in rescue operations. Helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded individuals and deliver essential food supplies.

One town in Tuticorin, Kayalpattinam, recorded a staggering 95cm of rainfall in a single day, while several other towns experienced over 60cm of rain. The region’s 37 monitoring stations recorded extremely heavy rainfall, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Here are the key developments:

1. The Indian Air Force has deployed Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts.

2. Chief Minister MK Stalin has urgently requested Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for additional helicopters to aid in rescue and relief operations in the southern districts.

3. Rescue operations are currently underway in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari, where heavy rain has caused extensive damage. The Indian Army has successfully completed the rescue operation at Nanalkadu.

4. Due to reduced water inflow into the reservoir, the authorities have decided not to open the Mullaperiyar dam, which experienced heavy rainfall in its catchment area the previous day.

5. The AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed concern that affected people in the rain-battered southern districts have been facing food shortages for the past three days.

6. KKSSR Ramachandran, the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, confirmed the ongoing delivery of food via helicopter to stranded passengers at Srivaikuntam railway station. He highlighted the efforts of tri-service personnel who have been working round the clock to provide assistance. A total of 625 personnel and 230 trainee personnel are involved in disaster recovery operations.

7. Ramachandran also reported the partial and complete damage to houses in the Tenkasi district. The state government is taking steps to compensate for the damaged crops in the area.

In the midst of the crisis, Chief Minister MK Stalin faced criticism on social media for attending an opposition meeting in the national capital rather than visiting the flood-hit places in the state. The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP initiated the #MissingCM hashtag, which trended to highlight the perceived absence of the Chief Minister during this time of need. However, it should be noted that the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he will seek funds for the relief and restoration work in the cyclone-ravaged districts.

To address the ongoing emergency, the Chief Minister has deployed a team of nine ministers and a group of IAS officers to facilitate rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

While Tamil Nadu battles the catastrophic impact of the rains, it is crucial for individuals and authorities to prioritize safety, rescue efforts, and support those affected by the deluge.

