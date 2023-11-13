Ukraine’s National Security Secretary Discusses the Ongoing Conflict with Russia

In a recent interview, Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s National Security Secretary, provided an update on the country’s ongoing battle against Russia. Despite the grim news, Danilov emphasized the importance of justice and the need to protect Ukraine’s citizens.

Danilov highlighted the brutal attacks on civilians carried out by Russia, stating that the war exists solely between Ukraine and Russia, with Putin being held responsible. He also acknowledged Ukraine’s more aggressive actions in recent weeks, including drone attacks and missile strikes on Russian targets. Danilov justified these actions based on the need to defend Ukraine’s citizens, who have been forced to seek refuge in bomb shelters due to Russian aggression.

The slow progress of Ukraine’s counter-offensive was attributed to the presence of thousands of Russian landmines and countless airstrikes. Danilov made it clear that Ukraine’s ultimate goal was to drive Russia out and reclaim their country. However, he insisted that there could be no dialogue with Russia until there was a complete withdrawal and acknowledgment of the war crimes committed.

When asked about Putin’s staying power and popularity, Danilov drew a comparison to Hitler’s initial support. He warned that history has shown the fate of leaders who once had widespread support, but ended up in bunkers.

Danilov also addressed concerns regarding the reduction of military aid to Ukraine. He stressed the importance of protecting democracy and stated that aid must continue in order to safeguard Ukraine’s democratic values.

During the interview, Danilov showcased a large LED screen displaying day-by-day Russian attacks on Ukraine. He even mentioned that Ukraine had prepared a contingency plan, known as “Plan B,” which involved going underground and staging a resistance if Russia had succeeded in its endeavors.

Despite the challenges faced by Ukraine, Danilov expressed optimism and called on the world to believe in their cause. As the battle for Ukraine’s survival rages on, the nation remains steadfast in its determination to defend its people and regain control of its land.

