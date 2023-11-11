Avoiding the Noise: Japan’s Advice to Citizens in China After Fukushima Release

TOKYO (Reuters) – In response to the recent release of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean by a wrecked nuclear power plant, Japan has urged its citizens living in China to adopt a low-profile stance. While the decision to release the water has been deemed safe by the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Beijing has strongly criticized Japan for its actions, labeling it as selfish and detrimental to the environment and human health. As tensions between the two nations continue to rise, Japan has advised its citizens in China to exercise caution, including speaking quietly in public.

The Japanese embassy in China has released an alert on its website, emphasizing the need for citizens to be discreet when outside, suggesting that they refrain from speaking Japanese loudly unnecessarily. Furthermore, the embassy has urged individuals to remain vigilant and closely observe their surroundings, particularly if planning a visit to the embassy.

Similar precautions have also been advised for Japanese citizens in Hong Kong and South Korea. The consulate in Hong Kong has issued a notice warning of possible protests related to the water release. However, despite these concerns, the statements are not deterring locals, as long queues at sushi restaurants in Hong Kong indicate that people remain unfazed and will continue to support Japanese establishments.

In South Korea, the Japanese embassy has advised its citizens to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary trouble due to a planned rally near the embassy. Police in Seoul have already arrested 16 individuals who entered the Japanese embassy to protest against the water release.

While tensions between Japan and its neighboring countries persist on various fronts, it is important for Japanese citizens to stay informed, stay safe, and adhere to the guidance provided by their embassy.

(Source: Reuters)