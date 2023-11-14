Taliban’s New Restrictions on Women Spark Outrage and Limit Freedom

In a recent report by Foreign Press, it has been revealed that the Taliban in Afghanistan is implementing even stricter measures against women and girls, depriving them of their basic rights and freedoms. The Taliban’s morality czar, Khaled Hanafi, has claimed that women do not need “sightseeing” and is demanding that they cover their heads more extensively.

Last year, the Taliban mandated the wearing of the niqab, a loose Islamic headdress that covers the entire body except for the eyes, with a preference for the burka, which covers the eyes as well. This move has been just one among many that have infringed upon the freedoms of Afghan women and girls since the withdrawal of the Biden administration.

Acting as the minister for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice, Hanafi proclaimed that their intention is to provide dignity and safety for women. However, their actions speak louder than words. Women are now prohibited from entering Band-e-Amir, a beautiful chain of six lakes in Central Afghanistan, and are being further restricted in their movement.

The United Nations has expressed concerns over the erasure of 20 years of progress for females in Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s takeover. Women are now limited to traveling no more than 45 miles without a male escort and are often confined to their homes. The Taliban has also banned girls from pursuing higher education, holding public office, and engaging in certain professions.

The impact of these restrictions is deeply felt by Afghan women, who report feeling invisible, isolated, and suffocated. Many are unable to meet their basic needs, including access to healthcare and psychological support, particularly for victims of violence. The UN states that these measures not only impede women’s rights but also serve as a stark reminder of how easily and swiftly such rights can be taken away.

These developments have sparked outrage and condemnation from around the world. The international community must come together to support Afghan women and girls in their fight for freedom, equality, and basic human rights.

FAQs

1. What is the Taliban’s new restriction on women?

The Taliban is implementing stricter measures against women in Afghanistan, demanding that they cover their heads more extensively and restricting their access to public spaces.

2. How has the Taliban limited the freedom of women and girls?

The Taliban has imposed various restrictions on women and girls, such as banning higher education, preventing them from holding public office and certain jobs, and limiting their ability to travel without a male escort.

3. What is the United Nations’ response to the Taliban’s actions?

The United Nations has expressed deep concerns over the erasure of 20 years of progress for women in Afghanistan and highlights the negative impact on women’s rights and freedoms.

4. How are Afghan women affected by these restrictions?

Afghan women report feeling invisible, isolated, and suffocated under the Taliban’s restrictions. Many struggle to meet their basic needs, including access to healthcare and psychological support, particularly for victims of violence.

5. What can the international community do to support Afghan women and girls?

The international community must unite to support Afghan women and girls in their fight for freedom, equality, and basic human rights. This can include providing humanitarian aid, advocating for their rights, and pressuring the Taliban to respect women’s rights.

(Source: foxnews.com)